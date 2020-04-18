UrduPoint.com
Death Toll Rises To 143 After 7497 Cases Across Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 11:56 AM

Death toll rises to 143 after 7497 cases across Pakistan

Punjab is most affected province as there are 3391 patients of Coronavirus followed by Sindh with 2217, KP with 1077, Balochistan with 351, GB with 250, Islamabad with 163 and 48 cases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2020) The death toll rose to 135 as the total number of cases of Coronavirus surged to 7027 in different parts of the country here on Friday.

(More Info to Come)

