Death Toll Rises To 15 In DG Khan's Tractor-trolley Tragedy

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Death toll rises to 15 in DG Khan's tractor-trolley tragedy

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The operation for fishing out drowned devotees after a tractor-trolley skidded off the road and fell into a canal at Basiti Bhanda near Choti Zareen Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday entered the fifth day while 15 of them have been pulled out so far.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Asad Mustafa told APP on Tuesday that body of Reema (25), wife of Nazar, was fished out on Monday bringing the total death toll to 15, whereas operation was underway for tracing the rest of the devotees.

The search for Ruqqia (40), Wafadar (5), and three-month-old Abdullah was still ongoing, he said and added that it would continue till the recovery of the missing people.

It is worth mentioning here that reportedly overspeeding and failure of brakes resulted in the tragedy according to initial reports, adding that the driver lost control of the tractor-trolley at a speed breaker on the road.

