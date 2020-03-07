Death toll rises to 17 in Karachi Rizvia incident; feared more bodies beneath debris

The death toll from four-storey residential building collapse in Karachi's Rizvia Society have been risen to 17 on Saturday, while it was feared that more bodies were beneath the debris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :The death toll from four-storey residential building collapse in Karachi's Rizvia Society have been risen to 17 on Saturday, while it was feared that more bodies were beneath the debris.

Meanwhile, 32 victims were being given medical treatment at various hospitals.

The rescue workers, including Rangers and Pakistan Army, were performing the rescue activities, reported by private news channel.

SBCA officials have claimed "weak foundation" as the cause of the building's collapse.

The building had initially been constructed as a four-storey complex, but the builder was constructing fifth floor in violation of construction rules due to which it caved in. Two houses adjacent to the building were also collapsed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from the concerned authorities.

Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar directed Central Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Arif Aslam Rao to head the rescue operation in the area.