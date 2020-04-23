Death toll rises to 222 after 10, 503 cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2020) Pakistan reported 222 deaths as the tally of Coronavirus reached to 10, 503 in different parts of the country here on Thursday.

Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza warned that coming three to four weeks were critical for the country in terms of Coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a ceremony at National Institute of Health in Islamabad on Wednesday, he had said it was necessary to adopt precautionary measures as communicable diseases could be stopped by prevention.