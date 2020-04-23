UrduPoint.com
Death Toll Rises To 222 After 10, 503 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 09:47 AM

Death toll rises to 222 after 10, 503 cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan

There are 4, 590 cases of Coronavirus in Punjab followed by Sindh with 3, 373 cases, KP with 1, 453 cases, Baluchistan with 552 cases, Islamabad with 195, Gilgit-Balistan with 290 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 51 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2020) Pakistan reported 222 deaths as the tally of Coronavirus reached to 10, 503 in different parts of the country here on Thursday.

Punjab is at the top having 4,590 confirmed cases of Coronavirus followed by Sindh where the tally of confirmed cases of Coronavirus reached to 3,373.

The reports said that there were 1,453 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 552 in Baluchistan, 195 in Islamabad, 290 in Gilgit-Balitstan and 51 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza warned that coming three to four weeks were critical for the country in terms of Coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a ceremony at National Institute of Health in Islamabad on Wednesday, he had said it was necessary to adopt precautionary measures as communicable diseases could be stopped by prevention.

