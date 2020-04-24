Death toll rises to 237 after 11, 155 cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24rd, 2020) Pakistan reported 237 deaths as the tally of Coronavirus reached to 11, 155 in different parts of the country here on Friday.

Punjab is at the top having 4,767 confirmed cases of Coronavirus followed by Sindh where the tally of confirmed cases of Coronavirus reached to 3,371.

The reports said that there were 1,541 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 607 in Baluchistan, 214 in Islamabad, 300 in Gilgit-Balitstan and 55 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

