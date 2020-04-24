UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll Rises To 237 After 11, 155 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:41 AM

Death toll rises to 237 after 11, 155 cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan

There are 4, 767 cases of Coronavirus in Punjab followed by Sindh with 3, 371 cases, KP with 1, 541 cases, Baluchistan with 607 cases, Islamabad with 214, Gilgit-Balistan with 300 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 55 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24rd, 2020) Pakistan reported 237 deaths as the tally of Coronavirus reached to 11, 155 in different parts of the country here on Friday.

Punjab is at the top having 4,767 confirmed cases of Coronavirus followed by Sindh where the tally of confirmed cases of Coronavirus reached to 3,371.

The reports said that there were 1,541 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 607 in Baluchistan, 214 in Islamabad, 300 in Gilgit-Balitstan and 55 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

(More info to Come)

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azad Jammu And Kashmir Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 24, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP and M ..

9 hours ago

Dubai continues efforts to contain COVID-19 with p ..

9 hours ago

Ali Abdulla Al Shafar and his sons donate AED1 mil ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.