Death Toll Rises To 253 After 11, 940 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 58 seconds ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 11:40 AM

Death toll rises to 253 after 11, 940 cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan

There are 5,046 cases of Coronavirus in Punjab followed by Sindh with 3, 945 cases, KP with 1, 718 cases, Baluchistan with 656 cases, Islamabad with 223, Gilgit-Balistan with 307 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 55 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2020) Pakistan reported 253 deaths as the tally of Coronavirus reached to 11, 940 in different parts of the country here on Saturday.

Punjab is at the top having 5,046 confirmed cases of Coronavirus followed by Sindh where the tally of confirmed cases of Coronavirus reached to 3,945.

The reports said that there were 1,718 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 656 in Baluchistan, 223 in Islamabad, 307 in Gilgit-Balitstan and 55 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

(More info to Come)

