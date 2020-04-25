Death toll rises to 253 after 11, 940 cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

There are 5,046 cases of Coronavirus in Punjab followed by Sindh with 3, 945 cases, KP with 1, 718 cases, Baluchistan with 656 cases, Islamabad with 223, Gilgit-Balistan with 307 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 55 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2020) Pakistan reported 253 deaths as the tally of Coronavirus reached to 11, 940 in different parts of the country here on Saturday.

