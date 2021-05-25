UrduPoint.com
Death Toll Rises To 32 From Volcanic Eruption In DR Congo

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Death toll rises to 32 from volcanic eruption in DR Congo

YAOUNDE, Cameroon, c (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :– The death toll from the eruption of a large volcano in the Democratic Republic of Congo rose to 32, with the majority made up of people calcined by lava and asphyxiated by smoke, the government said on Tuesday.

Authorities said twenty bodies will be handed over to their families on Tuesday for burial. The other bodies have not yet been identified.

Joseph Makundi, civil protection coordinator in the eastern North Kivu province, urged the population to be vigilant during this period when the risks are always present.

The government called on the population to stay alert and follow the instructions of the provincial authorities, and to avoid walking on the lava, which in some places have thick smoke, heat and fire.

Thousands were forced to flee when Mt. Nyiragongo, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted Saturday, turning the sky red and spewing out a river of lava that threatened the lives of residents of Goma, a city in North Kivu.

The lava flow had stopped by Sunday morning and people were slowly returning to destroyed or damaged houses.

At least 10 villages have been devastated by the eruption, according to the government.

More than 150 children were separated from their families and 170 children are feared missing, UNICEF said. It displaced 25,000 people.

At least 250 people were killed when Mt. Nyiragongo erupted in 2002, while over 120,000 residents were left homeless as lava flowed into Goma.

