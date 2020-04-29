Death toll rises to 327 after 14, 885 cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

There are 5,827 cases of Coronavirus in Punjab followed by Sindh with 5,291 cases, KP with 2,160 cases, Baluchistan with 915 cases, Islamabad with 297, Gilgit-Balistan with 330 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 65 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2020) Pakistan reported 327 deaths as the tally of Coronavirus reached to 14, 885 in different parts of the country here on Wednesday.

Punjab is at the top having 5, 827 confirmed cases of Coronavirus followed by Sindh where the tally of confirmed cases of Coronavirus reached to 5, 291. The reports said that there were 2,160 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 915in Baluchistan, 297 in Islamabad, 330 in Gilgit-Balitstan and 65 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has called upon all segments of the society to play their role in preventing the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The call was made during his visit to various mosques in Constituency NA-61 along with Member National Assembly Aamir Mehmood Kiani in Rawalpindi.

The President reviewed the precautionary measures being adopted by mosques administrations during prayers and Taraweeh.

He said the implementation of anti-coronavirus pandemic precautionary measures guidelines would have to be ensured both by the management of mosques and the people.