Death Toll Rises To 346 After 15, 759 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:23 PM

Death toll rises to 346 after 15, 759 cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan

There are 6,061 cases of Coronavirus in Punjab followed by Sindh with 5,695 cases, KP with 2,313  cases, Baluchistan with 978 cases, Islamabad with 313, Gilgit-Balistan with 333  and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 66  cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2020) Pakistan reported 346 deaths as the tally of Coronavirus reached to 15, 759 in different parts of the country here on Thursday.

Punjab is at the top having 6, 061 confirmed cases of Coronavirus followed by Sindh where the tally of confirmed cases of Coronavirus reached to 5, 695.

The reports said that there were 2,313 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 978 in Baluchistan, 313 in Islamabad, 333 in Gilgit-Balitstan and 66 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

(More Info to come)

