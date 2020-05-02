Death toll rises to 417 after 18, 235 cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2020) Pakistan reported 417 deaths as the tally of Coronavirus reached to 18, 235 in different parts of the country here on Saturday.

Punjab is at the top having 6, 733 confirmed cases of Coronavirus followed by Sindh where the tally of confirmed cases of Coronavirus reached to 6, 675. The reports said that there were 2,799 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,136 in Baluchistan, 365 in Islamabad, 340 in Gilgit-Balitstan and 66 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The reports said that 4, 715 patients of Coronavirus recovered in different parts of the country.

President Dr Arif Alvi underlined the need of unity among all stakeholders to win fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

He was talking to delegations of Pakistan Medical Association and Pakistan Islamic Medical Association in Karachi. The President said doctors and paramedical staff deserve appreciation for playing frontline role against the epidemic. He said protection of paramedical staff is top priority of government.