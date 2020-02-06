UrduPoint.com
Death Toll Rises To 563 Due To Coronavirus In China

Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:10 PM



The latest report say that at least 70 people have died in Hubei province and 2, 987 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in the same province.

BEIJING: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2020) The death toll rose to 563 due to spread of Coronavirus to other provinces of China, the reports said here on Thursday.

According to the latest reports, 70 people died in Hubei province while around 2, 987 new cases of coronvirus surfaced in the same province. The central government had previously said that at least more than 27,300.

The epidemic that is believed to have emerged last year in Dec from a market that sold wild game in Hubei’s capital Wuhan.

Hu Lishan, a Wuhan based official, told the media that there was shortage of beds in the region after building a hospital from scratch and converting it accommodate the thousands of extra patients.

“There is also shortage of equipment and material,” said the officer, adding that the government was planning to convert hotels and schools into treatment centres. A number of people were ordered to stay at their homes in different parts of the country, so that the epidemic could be controlled. The virus has also spread to many other countries, and therefore, over 20 patients of coronavirus have been identified there.

