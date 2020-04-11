UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll Rises To 71 After 4793 Cases In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 11:36 AM

Death toll rises to 71 after 4793 cases in Pakistan

Punjab is at the top with 2336 cases followed by Sindh with 1214 cases, Balochistan 220, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa 656, Gilgit-Baltistan 215, Islamabad 118 and 23 cases in Azad ammu and Kashmir

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2020) The death toll rose to 71 after 4793 cases of Coronavirus in different of the country, with Punjab at the top having 2336 confirmed cases here on Saturday.

The reports said that there were 1214 cases of Coronavirus in Sindh, Balochistan 220, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa 656, Gilgit-Baltistan 215, Islamabad 118 and 23 cases in Azad ammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan extended deadline for registration of Tiger Force till April 15 and appealed to the youth, especially those associated with health sector to register themselves with Corona Relief Tiger Force.

The prime minister, in a video message, said the country needed more volunteers, doctors and paramedics in this testing time to fight this battle against the pandemic. He expressed his gratitude to the youth and paid tributes for taking keen interest to become part of the Corona Tiger Force.

He said a total of 850,000 persons had signed up to the volunteer force to assist the government in its relief efforts. He said the government wanted to increase number of the volunteer force so that the whole nation face this pandemic with unity.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Punjab April Government Top Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPPO Issues Advisory to its customers to fight aga ..

8 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 April 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police distribute facemasks, personal pr ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of Eth ..

9 hours ago

Eurozone Countries Agree on Recovery Fund, But Det ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.