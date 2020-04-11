Death toll rises to 71 after 4793 cases in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab is at the top with 2336 cases followed by Sindh with 1214 cases, Balochistan 220, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa 656, Gilgit-Baltistan 215, Islamabad 118 and 23 cases in Azad ammu and Kashmir

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2020) The death toll rose to 71 after 4793 cases of Coronavirus in different of the country, with Punjab at the top having 2336 confirmed cases here on Saturday.

In a statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan extended deadline for registration of Tiger Force till April 15 and appealed to the youth, especially those associated with health sector to register themselves with Corona Relief Tiger Force.

The prime minister, in a video message, said the country needed more volunteers, doctors and paramedics in this testing time to fight this battle against the pandemic. He expressed his gratitude to the youth and paid tributes for taking keen interest to become part of the Corona Tiger Force.

He said a total of 850,000 persons had signed up to the volunteer force to assist the government in its relief efforts. He said the government wanted to increase number of the volunteer force so that the whole nation face this pandemic with unity.