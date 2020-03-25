UrduPoint.com
Death Toll Rises To Eight After Woman Tested Positive For Coronavirus Dies In Islamabad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:51 PM

Death toll rises to eight after woman tested positive for Coronavirus dies in Islamabad

The officials say that she recently came from the UK and lived for sometime in Sohawa area from where she was shifted to hospital in Islamabad but could not survive.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2020) A woman suffering from Coronavirus died at a local hospital in Islamabad here on Wednesday.

The death toll reached to 8 after the women who recently arrived from London breathed her last at the local hospital in Islamabad. The health authorities, however, did not share the name of the woman due to privacy reasons.

The doctors and close relative said that the woman came from London and lived for sometime in Sohawa area Jehlum.

“Dozens of people have surfaced as Corona patients in the area of Jehlum,” the said the sources in health department.

The tally of Coronavirus patient rose to 1059 in different parts of the country, with Sindh at the top having 413 patients of Coronavirus, 312 cases in Punjab, 119 in Balochistan, 117 cases in Khyber PakhtoonKhwa, 16 cases in Islamabad, 81 cases in Gilgit Baltistan and one case in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The coronavirus cases are gradually going up despite the complete lockdown in Sindh and Punjab—the largest province of the country.

All the shopping malls, restaurants, shops, businesses, schools, colleges and universities are closed due to fight against Coronavirus.

They said that there were suspected patients of Coronavirus in Dera Ghazi Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed the health officials to go 600 people home after spending 14 days time in quarantined areas in the district.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar asked the citizens to stay indoors and help each other in fight aganst Coronavirus. He extended for another 14 days lockdown across Punjab.

According to Balochistan government officials, there were 119 cases in the province. In Islamabad, 16 people contracted virus but they were shifted to isolated wards for their treatment. One case emerged in Azad Jammu & Kashmir where the officials banned all kind of transportation for safety and security.

The official figures show that at least eight people died of the virus as patient died in Balochistan. Balochistan government spokesperson also confirmed the first death.

A doctor also embraced martyrdom after he contracted virus while saving others from it in Gilgit-Baltistan.

