Death Toll Rises To Eight In Adda Gajiani Traffic Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Three more injured victims of the Adda Gajiani traffic accident have succumbed to their injuries, raising the death toll to eight and four additional injured individuals remains in critical condition.

According to rescue sources, the deceased include five women, two young men and a child.

The victims have been identified as Sonia Bibi, Naseem Bibi, Mafia Bibi, Afsana Bibi, an unidentified woman, 7-year-old Farah, Nauman Ahmed, and Khalil Ahmed.

Authorities have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the bus driver, who is believed to be the main culprit behind the accident. However, the driver remains at large, with police efforts to apprehend them ongoing.

The accident was occurred few days ago when a speeding bus collided with a van traveling in the opposite direction.

