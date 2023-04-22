UrduPoint.com

Death Toll Rises To Eight In Torkham Landsliding Incident: Rescue

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2023 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :The death toll has risen to eight in a landslide incident that occurred at the Torkham area of Khyber the other day, Rescue sources reported on Saturday.

According to details, the Rescue team during the search operation managed to evacuate eight bodies trapped under the debris and mudslide.

As per the Rescue authorities report, some people were also injured due to a massive landslide in the area.

The search operation is continuing till the filling of this report.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi has expressed heartfelt condolence over the loss of precious lives.

He also spent his Eid day at the Torkham area for expressing solidarity with grieved families, television channels reported.

