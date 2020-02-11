Death toll rises to eight persons in building collapse incident in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Eight persons including three female kids died after a building collapsed at main bazaar near Qanwan Chowk, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a dilapidated building collapsed near Qanwan Chowk. Resultantly, over 12 persons including five female kids got stranded in the collapsed building.

Rescue 1122, recovered eight persons including three female kids and shifted them to hospital.

However, hospital sources informed that eight persons three female kids, two boys, two woman and another man, died in the mishap. The rescue work is progress as Rescue 1122 officials are actively engaged in recovering the stranded persons.

The tragic incident is termed as one of the biggest tragedy in the city. The local law enforcers encircled the area for Rescue work. There is complete mourning situation in the city.

The official sources informed that the death toll could rise further.