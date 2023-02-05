Death toll rises to four in roof collapsed incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The death toll rose to four in a roof collapsed incident occurred due to a gas pipeline explosion inside a house in Izmir Town area.

According to the Rescue 1122, the roof caved in on Saturday owing to the rupturing of the gas pipeline inside the house.

On information, the Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and started rescue operation to retrieve bodies from the debris. The rescue operation remained continue for almost 24 hours which concluded today (Sunday) morning.

The bodies were identified as Haji Muhammad Arif, 80, the owner of the house, Muhammad Tayyab, 52, his son, Shagufta,12, and Anna,12, maids.

A team of 60 rescue officials took part in the rescue operation to removethe wreckage while the police had also started investigation.