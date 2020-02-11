UrduPoint.com
Death Toll Rises To Six Collapse Incident In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 08:06 PM

Death toll rises to six collapse incident in Muzaffargarh

Six persons including three female kids died after a building collapsed at main bazaar near Qanwan Chowk, here on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Six persons including three female kids died after a building collapsed at main bazaar near Qanwan Chowk, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a dilapidated building collapsed near Qanwan Chowk.

Resultantly, 10 persons including five female kids got stranded in the collapsed building. Rescue 1122, recovered six persons including three kids and shifted them to hospital. However, hospital sources informed that six persons three female kids, one 14 year old boy, one woman and another man, died in the mishap. The rescue work is progress as Rescue 1122 officials are actively engaged in recovering the stranded persons.

