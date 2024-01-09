Death toll rises to two of Jan. 6 accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The death toll of the January 6 accident in Sakhi Pir area of Hyderabad in which a truck ran over persons standing by the roadside has increased to 2 after 50 years old Muhammad Shahid succumbed to his wounds in Liaquat University

Hospital here on Tuesday.

Earlier on January 6 Shahid Bhatti, 45 years old, had died on the spot after a truck hit a cart and a motorbike near Pakistan Bakery while 4 persons were injured.

The truck's driver Muhammad Iqbal Arain, who belongs to Lodhran, Multan, was caught and manhandled by the local people before handing him over to the police.

A police official, who requested anonymity, told that the incident's FIR was being lodged on the state's complaint

because no victim or their family members were coming forward.

After the incident Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi banned the entrance and movement of the Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) which transport goods in the city's limits from 6 am to 11 pm.

He directed the district's police headed by SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh to enforce that order in letter and spirit.