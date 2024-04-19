Death Tolls Increases To 36, 46 Other Injured In Rain-flood Related Incident In KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The death toll increased to 36 people with 46 others injured in the rain-flood-related incident across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa filling of this report heavy rain continued since last night in most of the province for which a high alert has been issued to all district administration, a report of the Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) said here Friday.
The PMDA report said that as a result of accidents due to heavy rains and floods in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province 20 children, 8 men and 8 women are among the dead while 9 women, 33 men, and 11 children are among the injured.
A total of 2391 houses were damaged due to the collapse of walls and roofs in different districts, of which 388 houses were completely damaged and 2003 houses were partially damaged. PDMA report said.
Due to heavy rains, life and financial accidents occurred in different districts of Khyber, Dir Upper and Lower, Chitral Upper, Swat, Bajaur, Shangla, Mansehra, Mohmand, Malakand, Karak, Tank, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Buner, Hangu, Battaghram, and Bannu, North and South Waziristan, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan and Orakzai, the PDMA report issued here revealed.
On the special instructions of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, PDMA has released 110 million rupees to the administration of the districts affected by the recent rains for financial assistance and relief activities to the families of those who lost their lives.
PDMA has provided relief materials to the affected districts of Swat, Chitral Lower, Bajaur, Kohistan Lower, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mohmand, Dir Upper, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan. The relief supplies include tents, mats, kitchen sets, blankets, beds, tarpaulins, solar lamps, and other daily life items, the PDMA report said.
The report said that PDMA along with all related organizations are carrying out relief activities in the rain-affected districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The rains are likely to continue intermittently till April 21 and PDMA has already issued a letter to all district administrations to be alert and take precautionary measures. PDMA Emergency Operation Center is fully operational. People should report any untoward incident at 1700.
