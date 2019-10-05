UrduPoint.com
Death Tolls Of Gas Cylinder Blast Reached To Two, 6 Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 01:41 PM

Death tolls of gas cylinder blast reached to two, 6 injured

The death tolls of the gas cylinder blast in Ivan village, District Chitral reached to two with six others were under treatment in the burn Unit of the Hayatabad Medical Complex on Saturday.

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :The death tolls of the gas cylinder blast in Ivan village, District Chitral reached to two with six others were under treatment in the burn Unit of the Hayatabad Medical Complex on Saturday.

A six year old Tania was died earlier due to her burn injuries and on Saturday while another eight year old Kahkashan Bibi, daughter of Manzoor Ahmad succumbed to her injuries.

The incident happened on October 1, when eight persons including three children and three women were burned when a gas cylinder exploded suddenly in the house of one Shakir Ullah s/o Walid Sher of Ivan Mullah village, District Chitral.

Soon after the blast, the officials of the Rescue 1122 rushed at the spot and started relief operation alongwith local people already started rescue work and shifted the injured to hospital.

The injured were taken to District Headquarter Hospital and later on shifted to Burn Unite of the Hayatabad Medical Complex.

The ill-fated family also requested to the government for financial help as the family did not afford the treatment expenditure.

Doctor on duty said the body of Kahkashan and Tania was burnt 90 percent.

