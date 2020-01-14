Death tolls rises to 82 due to severe cold: PM orders NDMA, Pak army and relevant ministries for immediate relief

(@fidahassanain)

PM Imran Khan through his Twitter account said that he directed NDMA, Pak army and relevant ministries for immediate relief to the affectees in Azad Jam

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan directed National Disaster Management Authority, Pakistan Army and other Federal governments to start relief efforts for affectees of severe cold weather in Azad Kashmir and other areas here on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, PM said that he directed National Disaster Management Authority, Pakistan Army and other federal ministries to work for the affectees of severe cold weather and provide them relief.

At least 82 people died and many others affected due to heavy snowfall, rains and flash floods in various parts of the country here on early Tuesday.

Severe winter has struck parts of Pakistan, with heavy snowfall, rains and flash floods killing at least 82 people across the country.

The reports said that 22 people died in the last 24 hours, mainly due to roofs collapsed amid heavy snowfall in Balochistan. The heavy snowfall had forced closures of many highways, with some parts in the province under six inches of snow. They said that three people were killed in Punjab province, battered by heavy rains, and 15 others died in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). One person was reported dead in Sindh due to heavy rains in Sukkur. At least 24 people died in Afghanistan according to the ministry for disaster management.

The Metrological department forecast more severe weather during the ongoing week.

Met Office has issued a warning statement saying: “Risk of closure of inter cities connecting roads due to heavy snowfall and rains in the districts of Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Murree, Galyat, Neelum, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Astore, Hunza and Skardu on Monday(Night).

Heavy rains may trigger landslides and Avalanches in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Malakand and Hazara districts.”

Pakistan Metrological Department forecast rain in various parts of the country during the next 24 hours. It also forecast heavy snowfall ini Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Neelu Valley, Bagh and Haveli districts of the country from Sunday to Monday. Galiyat and Murree may also received heavy snowfall during the period.

Just a day before, several cities of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan received, and as a result, weather turned cold. Light rain in different parts of Lahore and in suburban areas turned the weather cold. Similarly, others cities of Punjab including Faisalabad, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Pir Mahal, Jhang, Bhakkar and Mianwal also witnessed rain. Still, light rained is continued in various parts of Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

Karachi also witnessed light rain which turned the weather pleasant. K-electric has appealed to residents to stay away from electric poll during rain to avoid any untoward incident. Rain was also reported from other cities of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta and Ghotki.

Likewise, rain was witnessed in different cities of Balochistan including Quetta, Turbat, Chagai, Dalbandin and Dera Bugti which brought the mercury further down.