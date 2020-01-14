UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Tolls Rises To 82 Due To Severe Cold: PM Orders NDMA, Pak Army And Relevant Ministries For Immediate Relief

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 06:44 PM

Death tolls rises to 82 due to severe cold: PM orders NDMA, Pak army and relevant ministries for immediate relief

PM Imran Khan through his Twitter account said that he directed NDMA, Pak army and relevant ministries for immediate relief to the affectees in Azad Jam

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan directed National Disaster Management Authority, Pakistan Army and other Federal governments to start relief efforts for affectees of severe cold weather in Azad Kashmir and other areas here on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, PM said that he directed National Disaster Management Authority, Pakistan Army and other federal ministries to work for the affectees of severe cold weather and provide them relief.

At least 82 people died and many others affected due to heavy snowfall, rains and flash floods in various parts of the country here on early Tuesday.

Severe winter has struck parts of Pakistan, with heavy snowfall, rains and flash floods killing at least 82 people across the country.

The reports said that 22 people died in the last 24 hours, mainly due to roofs collapsed amid heavy snowfall in Balochistan. The heavy snowfall had forced closures of many highways, with some parts in the province under six inches of snow. They said that three people were killed in Punjab province, battered by heavy rains, and 15 others died in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). One person was reported dead in Sindh due to heavy rains in Sukkur. At least 24 people died in Afghanistan according to the ministry for disaster management.

The Metrological department forecast more severe weather during the ongoing week.

Met Office has issued a warning statement saying: “Risk of closure of inter cities connecting roads due to heavy snowfall and rains in the districts of Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Murree, Galyat, Neelum, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Astore, Hunza and Skardu on Monday(Night).

Heavy rains may trigger landslides and Avalanches in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Malakand and Hazara districts.”

Pakistan Metrological Department forecast rain in various parts of the country during the next 24 hours. It also forecast heavy snowfall ini Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Neelu Valley, Bagh and Haveli districts of the country from Sunday to Monday. Galiyat and Murree may also received heavy snowfall during the period.

Just a day before, several cities of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan received, and as a result, weather turned cold. Light rain in different parts of Lahore and in suburban areas turned the weather cold. Similarly, others cities of Punjab including Faisalabad, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Pir Mahal, Jhang, Bhakkar and Mianwal also witnessed rain. Still, light rained is continued in various parts of Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

Karachi also witnessed light rain which turned the weather pleasant. K-electric has appealed to residents to stay away from electric poll during rain to avoid any untoward incident. Rain was also reported from other cities of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta and Ghotki.

Likewise, rain was witnessed in different cities of Balochistan including Quetta, Turbat, Chagai, Dalbandin and Dera Bugti which brought the mercury further down.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Dead Afghanistan Faisalabad Weather Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Army Snow Abbottabad Punjab Swat Murree Twitter Died Hyderabad Gujrat Mansehra Jhang Turbat Sukkur Larkana Sialkot Bhakkar Mandi Bahauddin Thatta Pir Mahal Ghotki Chitral Dir Kohistan Malakand Shangla Chagai Dera Bugti Skardu Rawalakot Dalbandin Buner Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Sunday From Rains

Recent Stories

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says NAB should be closed dow ..

13 minutes ago

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari speaks up about “D ..

27 minutes ago

FM Qureshi expresses condolences with Oman’s new ..

35 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits World Future Energy Sum ..

45 minutes ago

UAE VP meets Mali President

46 minutes ago

Destinies of the people of GB and AJK are entwined ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.