Death Tolls Rises To 97 Due To Severe Cold In Various Parts Of The Country

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 15 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 12:01 PM

Death tolls rises to 97 due to severe cold in various parts of the country

NDMA, Pak army and other depts are carrying out relief efforts in affected areas, particularly in northern parts of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2020) At least 97 people died and several others injured in severe cold in various parts of the country here on Wednesday. Heavy snowfall continued to lash different parts of the country, particularly the northern parts of the country where 62 people were killed and scores of others were injured due to land sliding and avalanche over fifteen villages in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), at least 20 people were killed and around 40 houses were damaged in Balochistan during the last 24 hours. The death toll rose to 21 in Neelum Valley and several others are still missing while 42 others who fell injured were shifted to nearby hospitals. Around 50 houses were destroyed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the reports said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed National Disaster Management Authority, Pakistan Army and other Federal governments to start relief efforts for affectees of severe cold weather in Azad Kashmir and other areas.

Taking to Twitter, PM said that he directed National Disaster Management Authority, Pakistan Army and other federal ministries to work for the affectees of severe cold weather and provide them relief.

The Metrological department forecast more severe weather during the ongoing week.

Met Office has issued a warning statement saying: “Risk of closure of inter cities connecting roads due to heavy snowfall and rains in the districts of Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Murree, Galyat, Neelum, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Astore, Hunza and Skardu on Monday(Night). Heavy rains may trigger landslides and Avalanches in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Malakand and Hazara districts.”

Pakistan Metrological Department forecast rain in various parts of the country during the next 24 hours. It also forecast heavy snowfall ini Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Neelu Valley, Bagh and Haveli districts of the country from Sunday to Monday. Galiyat and Murree may also received heavy snowfall during the period.

