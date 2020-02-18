Death tolls rises to nine due to mysterious gas in Karachi  

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh CM orders evacuation from the area due to the lethal gas leak which have left dozens of citizens sick.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2020) The legal gas leak in Karachi’s Kemari area is under investigation as the death toll rose from seven to nine here on Monday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed evacuation from the area due to the gas leakage which left dozens of others sick.

(Developing story)