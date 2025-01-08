Deaths In Accident Saddens CM
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of four people in a traffic accident near Kasur.
The CM offered sincere condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.
