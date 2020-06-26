UrduPoint.com
Deaths In Police Custody Not To Be Tolerated: RPO

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 04:05 PM

Regional Police Officer Afzaal Ahmad Kousar said on Friday that deaths in police custody would not be tolerated at any cost

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Afzaal Ahmad Kousar said on Friday that deaths in police custody would not be tolerated at any cost.

Addressing a video link conference of DPOs of Mianwali, Bhakhar, Khushab and Sargodha and SSP regional Investigation branch in his office, the RPO directed the DPOs for proper arrangement of water and electric fans in lockups, adding that in case of any illness, the accused should be got checked by a doctor for immediate treatment.

The RPO directed the DPO Minawali Hassan Asad Alvi and DPO Bhakhar Muhammad Ali Zia to personally visit the River Checkposts and Remote Search Parks and improve their performance so that mischievous elements and drug smugglers could not use the River routes for heir nefarious purpose.

He also directed the SHOs of the region to make sure the checking of prisoners in lockups twice a day, adding that CCTV cameras in the barracks should be operative.

He said that zero tolerance policy should be adopted on complaints of corruption of police personnel, adding that DPOs monitor the complaints received on PM Portal and 8787.

The RPO also directed the officers to bring improvement in cases registered under national action plan including loud speaker act, temporary rent agreement, securityof vulnerable establishment ordinance, wall chalking, provocative speeches andexhibition of weapons.

