Deaths Of Accused In Police Lockup Echoes In Provincial Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 07:13 PM

The growing incidents of deaths of the accused in the police custody echoed in the provincial legislature and the house sought a proper reply over the matter from the police authorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The growing incidents of deaths of the accused in the police custody echoed in the provincial legislature and the house sought a proper reply over the matter from the police authorities.

The KP assembly began session with the Speaker Mushtaq Ghani in the chair on Monday. The MMA woman legislator Humaira Khatoon raised the issue of deaths in lockups through a calling attention notice.

The mover contended that scores of incidents of deaths occurred inside the police stations which are a matter of concern for the people. She said the killing of an accused in the Khan Raziq Police Station during detention was not the first incident of its nature in police lockup. She added that similar incidents reported in the press about the death of accused during police custody at Police Station Hashtnagri, University Town, Yakkatoot and East Cantonment.

The growing incidents have created a sense of insecurity among the masses and they were very much perturbed and upset over the matter, therefore, keeping in view the importance of the matter this house must be provided with real facts, for addressing the concerns of the people.

Taking at the floor, Nighat Orakzai of PPP said that she had already submitted a similar nature question in the house which has not been brought on house agenda till date.

The speaker sought detailed reply from provincial police department in the matter.

The house also adopted resolution unanimously of Ayesha Bano of PTI seeking establishment of a comprehensive bio-metric system in the jails of the province for daily counting of jail inmates. She said that a comprehensive Prison Management System was being enforced across the world which contained entire data of the convicted prisoners.

The provincial minister for law Sultan Mohammad Khan on behalf of the Chief Minister presented the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service (Amendement) Bill, 2019, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Crushers (Installation, Operation and Regulation) Bill, 2019 and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Protection against Harrasment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The law minister also tabled before the house 'Annual Report 2017 of Provincial Ombudsman, Report on 1st Biannual Monitoring on the Implementation of NFC Award (July-December, 2016) and Report on 2nd Biannual Monitoring on the Implementation of NFC Award (January-June 2017)'.

The chair put up proceeding of the house to meet again at 02:00pm on Dec 24, 2019.

