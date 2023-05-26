DEB meeting on safety measures during monsoon held

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency board (DEB) was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Adnan Anjum Raja.

District Officer (DO) Civil Defense Attock Aqeel Khattak and relevant officers participated in the meeting. Recommendations regarding the safety measures during the monsoon were also reviewed.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Ali Hasnain briefed the participants about the safety measures taken by Rescue 1122.

He said, "All the safety measures are complete in relation to the monsoon rains and all the relevant departments will play their role in that regard." "A control room has also been established from where all the situations are being monitored." "Apart from this, related exercises will also be conducted,"ADCG said.

He said, "I will self-assess the preparation of Rescue 1122 and other departments and will monitor all the processes in that regard.