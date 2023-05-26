UrduPoint.com

DEB Meeting On Safety Measures During Monsoon Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 06:40 PM

DEB meeting on safety measures during monsoon held

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency board (DEB) was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Adnan Anjum Raja.

District Officer (DO) Civil Defense Attock Aqeel Khattak and relevant officers participated in the meeting. Recommendations regarding the safety measures during the monsoon were also reviewed.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Ali Hasnain briefed the participants about the safety measures taken by Rescue 1122.

He said, "All the safety measures are complete in relation to the monsoon rains and all the relevant departments will play their role in that regard." "A control room has also been established from where all the situations are being monitored." "Apart from this, related exercises will also be conducted,"ADCG said.

He said, "I will self-assess the preparation of Rescue 1122 and other departments and will monitor all the processes in that regard.

Related Topics

Attock Rescue 1122 All From Rains

Recent Stories

Imran Khan holds coalition govt responsible for co ..

Imran Khan holds coalition govt responsible for country’s economic nosedive

25 minutes ago
 Babar Awan departs for London for private engageme ..

Babar Awan departs for London for private engagements

45 minutes ago
 Imran Khan mentally unfit, alleges health minister

Imran Khan mentally unfit, alleges health minister

55 minutes ago
 Dubai records AED11.1 billion worth weekly real es ..

Dubai records AED11.1 billion worth weekly real estate transactions

56 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims ..

Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims KRK

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matte ..

Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matters of mutual interest

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.