Debate competition held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Government College of Women University Sargodha's (GCWUS) Character-Building Society, in collaboration with the English,Urdu Debating Society, Directorate of Student Affairs (DSA), and NAB, organized a thought-provoking speech competition to promote awareness against corruption and highlight the importance of honesty in personal and collective life.

According to GCWUS spokesperson here on Tuesday, a total of 18 talented students, 9 in English and 9 in urdu debates passionately delivered speeches on the themes: "Importance of Honesty in Individual and Collective Life” in (English) and "Greed and dishonesty are the main causes of corruption" in (Urdu).

Judged by Mahaam Khan (Deputy Director Student Affairs/Lecturer, Department of English), Dr. Riffat Chaudhary (Coordinator Iqbal Chair and Iqbal Corner), Azma Noreen (Lecturer, Department of Urdu) and Amna Fayyaz (Lecturer, Department of English), the competition featured inspiring speeches, insightful feedback, and memorable arguments.

Certificates and prizes were distributed among all participants and winners. The event concluded with a group photo capturing the enthusiasm and commitment of the students towards building a corruption-free society.