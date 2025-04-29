Debate Competition Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 12:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Government College of Women University Sargodha's (GCWUS) Character-Building Society, in collaboration with the English,Urdu Debating Society, Directorate of Student Affairs (DSA), and NAB, organized a thought-provoking speech competition to promote awareness against corruption and highlight the importance of honesty in personal and collective life.
According to GCWUS spokesperson here on Tuesday, a total of 18 talented students, 9 in English and 9 in urdu debates passionately delivered speeches on the themes: "Importance of Honesty in Individual and Collective Life” in (English) and "Greed and dishonesty are the main causes of corruption" in (Urdu).
Judged by Mahaam Khan (Deputy Director Student Affairs/Lecturer, Department of English), Dr. Riffat Chaudhary (Coordinator Iqbal Chair and Iqbal Corner), Azma Noreen (Lecturer, Department of Urdu) and Amna Fayyaz (Lecturer, Department of English), the competition featured inspiring speeches, insightful feedback, and memorable arguments.
Certificates and prizes were distributed among all participants and winners. The event concluded with a group photo capturing the enthusiasm and commitment of the students towards building a corruption-free society.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident
Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing
WHO delegation meets PM&DC President
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC3 minutes ago
-
Debate competition held4 minutes ago
-
Clash between peace committee, unknown assailants leaves one dead, three injured14 minutes ago
-
"Youth Women Open Court" organized in collaboration with SRSP33 minutes ago
-
RSP visits remote areas to promote spots activities33 minutes ago
-
Municipal workers to strike on April 30 across KP33 minutes ago
-
Chinese medical companies invited to set up manufacturing units in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
First Hajj flight,carrying 150 pilgrims,departs from Lahore Airport2 hours ago
-
Religious minister urges pilgrims to follow Saudi Arabian laws during Hajj2 hours ago
-
Indian authorities demolish Kashmiris’ homes to break their freedom spirit.3 hours ago
-
Armed men open fire in Sukkur, 3 killed & 2 injured12 hours ago
-
Khuhro terms CCI decision about canals, victory of Bilawal's democratic efforts12 hours ago