Mehran University's Debating and Dramatic Society (MUDDS) organized a debate and discussion session at the university's Advanced Water Research Center on the theme of "Operation Bunyan UM Marsoos"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Mehran University's Debating and Dramatic Society (MUDDS) organized a debate and discussion session at the university's Advanced Water Research Center on the theme of "Operation Bunyan UM Marsoos."

The opening session of the event was attended by Mehran University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anil Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Engineer Ghazanfar Qadri, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Adnan Munir Tunio, Registrar of Mehran University Lachman Das Sothar, university faculty members, and students.

Speaking at the discussion session aimed at guiding the youth, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali stated that Operation Bunyan UM-Marsoos is something to be proud of and to celebrate. He said freedom cannot be achieved without resistance, and it is essential to stand against aggression. He further noted that 64% of the country’s population consists of youth, who must be made aware of wars and their consequences.

Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali emphasized that the nation has always remained united against enemies. He shared that from August 1st to August 14th, events are being held across the country to commemorate Marka-e-Haq (The Battle for Truth) and Independence Day. The Vice Chancellor said that Mehran University students are skilled in debate and discussion, and he was pleased to hear their speeches and arguments during the session.

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Engineer Ghazanfar Ali Qadri said that some youth merely read pages of books without understanding them, while others read less but understand more. He added that middle-class youth better grasp the circumstances and focus more on key points. He emphasized that youth are the assets of the nation and must study wars and their strategies.

On this occasion, Assistant Professor of Mehran University Shoukat Lohar stated that the future of this country and nation depends on its youth. He stressed that young people must understand art, literature, and culture. He remarked that older people often struggle with ego, while youth are driven by emotion.

Engineer Faiz Abro, focal person for the Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq celebrations, said it was an honor for him to be part of these national events. He added that this debate and discussion program is offering Mehran University students an opportunity to learn and gain knowledge. It is also raising awareness among youth about the passion of the nation's future and the wisdom behind leadership decisions.

Students participated in debates and discussions about the devastation caused by wars, including recent Pakistan-India tensions. A documentary on Operation Bunyan UM -Marsoos – Marka-e-Haq was also screened for the attendees.

APP/nsm