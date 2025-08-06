Debate, Discussion Session Held At MUET Under"Operation Bunyan UM Marsoos." Theme
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 10:32 PM
Mehran University's Debating and Dramatic Society (MUDDS) organized a debate and discussion session at the university's Advanced Water Research Center on the theme of "Operation Bunyan UM Marsoos"
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Mehran University's Debating and Dramatic Society (MUDDS) organized a debate and discussion session at the university's Advanced Water Research Center on the theme of "Operation Bunyan UM Marsoos."
The opening session of the event was attended by Mehran University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anil Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Engineer Ghazanfar Qadri, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Adnan Munir Tunio, Registrar of Mehran University Lachman Das Sothar, university faculty members, and students.
Speaking at the discussion session aimed at guiding the youth, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali stated that Operation Bunyan UM-Marsoos is something to be proud of and to celebrate. He said freedom cannot be achieved without resistance, and it is essential to stand against aggression. He further noted that 64% of the country’s population consists of youth, who must be made aware of wars and their consequences.
Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali emphasized that the nation has always remained united against enemies. He shared that from August 1st to August 14th, events are being held across the country to commemorate Marka-e-Haq (The Battle for Truth) and Independence Day. The Vice Chancellor said that Mehran University students are skilled in debate and discussion, and he was pleased to hear their speeches and arguments during the session.
Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Engineer Ghazanfar Ali Qadri said that some youth merely read pages of books without understanding them, while others read less but understand more. He added that middle-class youth better grasp the circumstances and focus more on key points. He emphasized that youth are the assets of the nation and must study wars and their strategies.
On this occasion, Assistant Professor of Mehran University Shoukat Lohar stated that the future of this country and nation depends on its youth. He stressed that young people must understand art, literature, and culture. He remarked that older people often struggle with ego, while youth are driven by emotion.
Engineer Faiz Abro, focal person for the Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq celebrations, said it was an honor for him to be part of these national events. He added that this debate and discussion program is offering Mehran University students an opportunity to learn and gain knowledge. It is also raising awareness among youth about the passion of the nation's future and the wisdom behind leadership decisions.
Students participated in debates and discussions about the devastation caused by wars, including recent Pakistan-India tensions. A documentary on Operation Bunyan UM -Marsoos – Marka-e-Haq was also screened for the attendees.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Pack ..
Work on Peshawar safe city project progressing at urgent pace: Police Spokesman
Debate, discussion session held at MUET under"Operation Bunyan UM Marsoos." the ..
Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for education of martyrs’ children
WSSC-DIKhan continues cleanliness drive in full swing
Speakers at joint Pakistan Mission-Consulate event renew support to Kashmiris' s ..
Rana criticizes KP PTI for not paying attention to development works
AJK govt takes exemplary steps to improve the living standard of the common man ..
Pakpattan chamber delegation visits PCJCCI to explore Chinese cooperation
DPM/FM reaffirms govt’s commitment to institutional efficiency, accountability
Review meeting on Excise Deptt's July performance and revenue for FY 2025-26 hel ..
PIEDMC's board of directors meeting held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Package projects10 minutes ago
-
Work on Peshawar safe city project progressing at urgent pace: Police Spokesman4 minutes ago
-
Debate, discussion session held at MUET under"Operation Bunyan UM Marsoos." theme4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for education of martyrs’ children27 minutes ago
-
WSSC-DIKhan continues cleanliness drive in full swing4 minutes ago
-
Rana criticizes KP PTI for not paying attention to development works4 minutes ago
-
AJK govt takes exemplary steps to improve the living standard of the common man : Azad Jammu Kashmir ..4 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM reaffirms govt’s commitment to institutional efficiency, accountability23 minutes ago
-
Review meeting on Excise Deptt's July performance and revenue for FY 2025-26 held23 minutes ago
-
Experts warn of escalating water crisis, urge joint action27 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss implementation of CFS in TMAs27 minutes ago
-
Seminar held in Murree to importance of voting33 minutes ago