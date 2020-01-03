“Debate is not necessary on Bill for extension of  army chief,”  says Ghulam Sarwar Khan

(@fidahassanain)

Minister for Aviation Khan predicted that the Bill will be approved before Friday prayer, and criticized the PML-N for its statements on the subject matter and putting conditions for it.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2020) The proposed Bill for amendment in the Army Act and the Constitution will be approved by the parliament before Friday prayers, said Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan here on Friday.

“Debate is also not necessary on the Bill,” said Ghulam Sarwar Khan while talking on tv program.

He also criticized the PML-N narrative that neither it should have talked much about this nor it should have made any condition.

Khan said PMl-N did what it was supposed to do and pointed out that Bilawal’s statement regarding legislation in Army Act and the Constitution is also political.

“The bill will be passed by the National Assembly, Senate and the Standing committee concerned with no delay,” said Ghulam Sarwar Khan,

A day before, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the legislation is important, so the process for this should also be democratic of that level.

“The democratic process must be followed in approval of the Bill,” said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He gave this statement after a government delegation met him for getting his support over approval of the bill for extension in tenure of Chief of Army Staff.