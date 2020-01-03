UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

“Debate Is Not Necessary On Bill For Extension Of  Army Chief,”  says Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 12:45 PM

“Debate is not necessary on Bill for extension of  army chief,”  says Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Minister for Aviation Khan predicted that the Bill  will be approved before Friday prayer, and criticized the PML-N for its statements on the subject matter and putting conditions for it.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2020) The proposed Bill for amendment in the Army Act and the Constitution will be approved by the parliament before Friday prayers, said Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan here on Friday.

“Debate is also not necessary on the Bill,” said Ghulam Sarwar Khan while talking on tv program.

He also criticized the PML-N narrative that neither it should have talked much about this nor it should have made any condition.

Khan said PMl-N did what it was supposed to do and pointed out that Bilawal’s statement regarding legislation in Army Act and the Constitution is also political.

“The bill will be passed by the National Assembly, Senate and the Standing committee concerned with no delay,” said Ghulam Sarwar Khan,

A day before, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the legislation is important, so the process for this should also be democratic of that level.

“The democratic process must be followed in approval of the Bill,” said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He gave this statement after a government delegation met him for getting his support over approval of the bill for extension in tenure of Chief of Army Staff.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Senate Army Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament TV Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Dry, cold weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

7 minutes ago

US Democrats Slam Trump's Administration for Killi ..

7 minutes ago

Bills allowing for extension in tenures of service ..

16 minutes ago

Ten People Killed in US Strikes Targeting Soleiman ..

16 minutes ago

Israel Closes Access to Mount Hermon Site in Wake ..

20 minutes ago

Labuschagne ton as Australia take advantage of wea ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.