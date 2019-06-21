Debate on budget continued in National Assembly

The debate on the budget for next fiscal year continued on Friday in National Assembly, Sahibzada Sibghatullah described the budget as investment friendly

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) The debate on the budget for next fiscal year continued on Friday in National Assembly, Sahibzada Sibghatullah described the budget as investment friendly.

He said the country has been put on the right track and it will move forward on the path of progress and development.Khawaja Asif said the withdrawal of zero rated facility for export oriented industry will not only cut job opportunities but also further decline our exports.

He said the government should review this decision.Opposition member said that this budget was not prepared by elected representatives of the people of Pakistan but consists of dictates from IMF.

They said that the budget has nothing for common people, health and education sectors.Khawaja Asif of PML-N said there should be across the board accountability instead of victimization of political opponents.

He said the budget has added to the difficulties of common people.He urged the government to revisit the budget to control of inflation and to provide relief to the poor. He said pays of salaried class should be doubled.

He called for a collective approach to boost economy.Muhammad Yousuf Talpur called for fair distribution of resources for development of all areas.He expressed concerns over 40 percent reduction in budget for higher education commission, thirteen percent for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.Fakhar Imam said the agriculture sector should be uplifted to meet the current economic challenges faced by the country.Munir Khan Orakzai said the tribal districts should be given their share in the CPEC.Junaid Akbar said it is for the first time that focus is being given to documentation of economy and duties on raw material have been reduced in order to revive industries and enhance exports.Usama Qadri appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's firm stance against corruption.

He said those who committed economic terrorism must be taken to task and held accountable. He called for establishment of a complete Islamic banking system in the country.

Muhammad Barjees Tahir said this budget has not been prepared by the government but the IMF.

He said the government has failed to achieve the revenue target for the current fiscal year. He said promise was also made by the PTI to construct five million houses but has imposed additional taxes on the construction material.

He said subsidy should be provided to the farmers on fertilizers and pesticides.Fazal Muhammad Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoys the trust and confidence of the masses. He said the prime minister also enjoys great respect at the world level.Aslam Bhutani said it is a matter of great satisfaction that the new budget envisages schemes for the development of Gwadar and Balochistan.

He pointed out that Gwadar is faced with serious power outages and this problem be addressed for fast track development of the area. He said China plans to establish three hundred megawatts of power plant in Gwadar and efforts be expedited for early implementation of this project.Khurshid Shah said the PTI government has not fulfilled any of its commitments regarding welfare of people and improvement in the social sector.

He also voiced concerns over raise in power and gas tariff as well as the prices of fuel and medicines. He said the government should focus on the agriculture sector to safeguard the economy. He suggested that fifteen percent of the PSDP should be spent on the construction of dams.Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said present government has shown the commitment towards the construction of dams.

She said it is for the first time that a pro poor budget has been presented in which two hundred billion rupees have been earmarked for disadvantaged segments of the society. She said one hundred billion rupees have also been allocated for the welfare of youth.Khurram Dastagir criticized the government's economic policies saying these have resulted in price hike and unemployment.