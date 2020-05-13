UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Debate On Constitutional Amendments Part Of Democratic Process: Minister For Information And Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:16 PM

Debate on constitutional amendments part of democratic process: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that debate on constitutional amendments was part and parcel of democratic process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that debate on constitutional amendments was part and parcel of democratic process.

In a tweet, in response to a statement of PPP co- chairman Asif Zardari, he said there were no two opinions about national harmony and cohesion.

He said no political party had any monopoly over the 18th constitutional amendment.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

China partially seals Jilin, suspends transport li ..

10 minutes ago

Foodpanda and Mastercard join hands to offer 30% o ..

22 minutes ago

Services sector shrinking at a fast pace: Mian Zah ..

30 minutes ago

Encrypted messenger Telegram ends cryptocurrency p ..

8 minutes ago

PCB appoints Babar Azam  as new captain for ODI f ..

46 minutes ago

Thailand Records No New COVID-19 Cases, Deaths for ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.