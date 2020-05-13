Debate on constitutional amendments part of democratic process: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that debate on constitutional amendments was part and parcel of democratic process.

In a tweet, in response to a statement of PPP co- chairman Asif Zardari, he said there were no two opinions about national harmony and cohesion.

He said no political party had any monopoly over the 18th constitutional amendment.