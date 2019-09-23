Debate starts in KP assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Musthaq Ghani in the chair Monday started debate on increasing price of different commodities in the country.

Minister for Food Qalandar Lodhi said it was result of past governments' failed economic policies and hefty foreign loans taken by them.

He said the inflation was not only in Pakistan rather it was an international issue and all the countries across the globe were facing the severity of it, adding that due to burden of foreign loans Pakistan was confronting the issue of hike.

The minister said that previous governments took huge foreign loans that resulted in increase of prices of various basic items in the country.

The PTI government was making all out efforts to first pay off the foreign loans due to which the prices of different things have been increased, he added.

He, however said the government was mulling a comprehensive plan to bring austerity in the government spending and remove the difference of poor and rich. He said that in past the political leaders became richer and poor became poorer.

Referring to food production, Qalandar said the KP province has demand of 4.7 million tons of wheat per year but the production is only 1.2 million tons, similarly, the yearly sugar demand is 0.8 million tons while the production is only 0.5 million.

He justified that price-hike was result of huge gap between demand and production and added that the country is importing huge quantity of food items from international market which was ultimately affecting the prices within the country.

Earlier, Awami National Party's Parliamentary Leader Sardar Hussain Babak criticized the government's policies and held it responsible for increasing inflation and surge in prices of commodities of basic use.

He said the present government instead of reviewing its own policies and decisions used to criticized the past governments. Referring to KP province's economic situation, he said the industries closed in past due to militancy and terrorism were yet to open in the province.

Appreciating the 24/7 opening of Torkham border by the PTI government, he termed it a good decision and demanded opening of other such points attached with Afghan border for further boosting trade ties with Afghanistan.

Leader of the Opposition Akram Khan Durrani noted that increase of Dollar price has escalated price-hike in the country saying that earlier the dollar was being traded at Rs 104 but now it was being traded at Rs 162.

He said PTI government had yet to start any mega project, adding that Mohmand dam, Indus Highway and others were just inaugurated but work was not started on these and several other projects.

Durrani said due to surge in prices of medicines and other items the poor person's life is becoming difficult day by day as these items are going out of his reach.

The leader of opposition said that no country of the world was ready to cooperate with Pakistan due to wrong economic policies of the government.

PMLN leader Sardar Orangzaib Nalota said the government should have to end the artificial price-hike in the market and determine availability of basic items on standard rate across the country.

He said the government blames the past government for everything in response to criticism while overlooking its' own performance.

He pointed out the industrialists are forced to shut their factories in the province and shift the business in other provinces with suitable environment.