Debbie Asks British Govt To Call For UNSC Meeting On Kashmir To Avert Global Disaster

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:22 AM

Debbie asks British govt to call for UNSC meeting on Kashmir to avert global disaster

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Debbie Abrahams, MP and Chairperson of All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG) of the British Parliament, has asked her government to call for UN Security Council meeting on Kashmir to avert a global disaster, Kashmir Media Service reported.

While making a mention of the complacency of British government over human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, the British MP & APPKG Chairperson said that complacency of the international community as a whole contributed to the crisis unfolding at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that Indian and Chinese armies are toe-to-toe and there has been maximum stand-off between Pakistan and India since last August. "I do not need to remind anybody that these three are nuclear powers.""So what economic and other levers Secretary of State for International Trade and others leaders are using to resolve the crisis and will she urge her Prime Minister to call for a UN Security council meeting to avert a global disaster," she asked.

