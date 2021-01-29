Debrief Of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise Ribat-2021 Held At Karachi

The debrief session of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise RIBAT-21 was held at Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020) The debrief session of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise RIBAT-21 was held at Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Admiral emphasized on the perpetual readiness of Pakistan Navy fighting units and underscored the importance of joint operational exercises to afford desired level of training. The Admiral also expressed his satisfaction on the conduct of joint operations with Pakistan Air Force to achieve highest level of synergy between the Services.

The Chief of the Naval Staff during interaction with officers and men appreciated their morale, level of preparedness and resolve to defend maritime frontiers of the country.

He emphasized that Pakistan is a peace-loving nation and believes in regional prosperity and stability. Naval Chief reaffirmed the resolve to thwart any misadventure by the adversary.

Exercise RIBAT focuses on validating Pakistan Navy’s war fighting concepts under evolving multi-faceted threats, ranging from conventional to asymmetric warfare. The hallmark of the exercise remained joint PN and PAF operations which were undertaken at extended ranges in the North Arabian Sea.