UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Debrief Of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise Ribat-2021 Held At Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:33 PM

Debrief Of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise Ribat-2021 Held At Karachi

The debrief session of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise RIBAT-21 was held at Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020) The debrief session of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise RIBAT-21 was held at Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Admiral emphasized on the perpetual readiness of Pakistan Navy fighting units and underscored the importance of joint operational exercises to afford desired level of training. The Admiral also expressed his satisfaction on the conduct of joint operations with Pakistan Air Force to achieve highest level of synergy between the Services.

The Chief of the Naval Staff during interaction with officers and men appreciated their morale, level of preparedness and resolve to defend maritime frontiers of the country.

He emphasized that Pakistan is a peace-loving nation and believes in regional prosperity and stability. Naval Chief reaffirmed the resolve to thwart any misadventure by the adversary.

Exercise RIBAT focuses on validating Pakistan Navy’s war fighting concepts under evolving multi-faceted threats, ranging from conventional to asymmetric warfare. The hallmark of the exercise remained joint PN and PAF operations which were undertaken at extended ranges in the North Arabian Sea.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Navy From

Recent Stories

Emirates Skywards offers members more flexibility ..

8 minutes ago

Ufone marks two decades of being all about U

12 minutes ago

Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: India media

25 minutes ago

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

35 minutes ago

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

1 hour ago

DEWA supports Expo 2020 Dubai themes to enhance su ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.