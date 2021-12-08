UrduPoint.com

Debris, Garbage Being Lifted From G.T. Road

Wed 08th December 2021

Debris, garbage being lifted from G.T. road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Debris and garbage were being lifted from both sides of Grand Trunk (G.T.) road to make the Rawalpindi district neat and clean.

This was informed by Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Saif Anwar Jappa while talking to APP.

The ADC said that in line with the directives of Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, the Punjab Local Government department had completed the survey of inter-district roads and G.T. road.

He said that all Assistant Commissioners and revenue officers were ensuring the cleanliness in their respective areas while he was monitoring the cleaning of inter-district roads and both sides of G.

T. road.

Jappa added that all chowks of the district would be made more attractive and beautified with the help of philanthropists, while cultural events, sports galas and other entertainments programmes would be organized in the district under COVID-19 SOPs to make it more eye-catching for the citizens.

