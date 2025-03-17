Debt Policy, Fiscal Policy Statements, Performance Monitoring Report Laid In NA
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Debt Policy Statement (January 2025), the Fiscal Policy Statement (January 2025), and the Performance Monitoring Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 laid in the National Assembly on Monday.
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the reports before the House, in compliance with statutory requirements under sections 6 and 7 of the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act, 2005, and section 35 of the Public Finance Management Act, 2019.
Recent Stories
Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery allegation
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignit ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, H ..
Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman
No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under consideration this year: FinMin
Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..
SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..
DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety
Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..
Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders
ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shafqat Shah condemns Terrorist Attack on Security Forces Convoy5 minutes ago
-
DC visits hospital5 minutes ago
-
Debt policy, fiscal policy statements, performance monitoring report laid in NA5 minutes ago
-
Transporters overcharging passengers to face fines, legal action, possible closures: Sharjeel5 minutes ago
-
India's anti-Pakistan narrative vitiates bilateral environment, impedes peace, cooperation: FO spox5 minutes ago
-
ICT admin crack downs on price gouging continues5 minutes ago
-
PM calls for concerted efforts to eliminate Hepatitis C from Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Police takes father, grandpa into custody after girl’s death5 minutes ago
-
DC reviews security5 minutes ago
-
Security conference held to review law and order ahead of Eid5 minutes ago
-
NA refers two bills to committees15 minutes ago
-
NA passes two resolutions to extend ordinances15 minutes ago