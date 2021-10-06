Debt to GDP ratio declines to 83.5pc: Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance here on Wednesday said the country's total debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP)ratio has decreased to 83.5 percent as on June 30, 2021 from 87.6 percent on June 30, 2020

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Finance here on Wednesday said the country's total debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP)ratio has decreased to 83.5 percent as on June 30, 2021 from 87.6 percent on June 30, 2020.

Responding to some media reports, the statement added that both domestic and external debts have depicted a downward trend from last year.

It said, the domestic debt declined to 55.1 percent of GDP from 56 percent last year.

Similarly, the external debt to GDP ratio receded to 28.5 percent from 31.6 percent last year.

The statement pertinently mentioned that the best way to evaluate debt trend was through debtto GDP measure.

However, the statement clarified that the debt has increased in line with fiscal deficit.