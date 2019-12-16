UrduPoint.com
Debt To GDP Ratio To Be Brought Down To 83 Percent By 2019-20: National Assembly Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:32 PM

The federal government told the National Assembly on Monday that it was expected that the debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio would be brought down to 83 percent by fiscal year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Federal government told the National Assembly on Monday that it was expected that the debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio would be brought down to 83 percent by fiscal year 2019-20.

In a written reply to the National Assembly, the Ministry of Finance and Revenue told that the debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio of public debt stood at 84.8 percent at end June, 2019.

In the next five years, the debt to GDP ratio would be reduced. In the year 2020, the targeted debt to GDP ratio would be 83 percent, while 80 percent in 2021 , 76 percent in 2022, 73 percent in 2023 and 70 percent in 2024.

It was informed that the over the medium term, the government's objective was to increase revenue mobilization, reduce expenditures and reform public sector enterprises. All these measures were expected to bring stability leading to gradual reduction in the fiscal deficit over the next year. This would subsequently reduce the country's reliance on additional debt.

