Dec 16 A Darkest Day In Pakistan's History: Loser

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:09 PM

Dec 16 a darkest day in Pakistan's history: Loser

Chairman EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe & Human Rights activist, Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar Wednesday said that December 16 was one of the darkest days in Pakistan's history for terrorist attack on Army Public School (APS) Peshawar on that day in 2014

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe & Human Rights activist, Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar Wednesday said that December 16 was one of the darkest days in Pakistan's history for terrorist attack on Army Public school (APS) Peshawar on that day in 2014.

The nation would never forget the killing of APS students, Losar said in a statement.

He said Pakistan Army with support the masses rooted out the scourge of terrorism from the country. The scarifies of innocent APS children would not go waste and the society would be purged of other menaces like extremism, he added.

He said the Pakistani nation would always stand with the bereaved families and would continue to share their inexpressible grieve.

