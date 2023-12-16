Open Menu

Dec 16 Always To Be Remembered For Great Sacrifices Of APS Martyrs: Solangi

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Dec 16 always to be remembered for great sacrifices of APS martyrs: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi Saturday said that the day of December 16 would always be remembered for the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Army Public School.

In a message on the 9th anniversary of APS martyrs, he said, "Nine years have passed since the tragedy of APS, but the grief of those who lost their lives was still fresh today."

The minister said that cowardly miscreants attacked the future of the nation, the young children and martyred them.

Murtaza Solangi said adding no one could hold back their tears remembering that tragic day.

Paying tributes to the martyrs of APS tragedy, he said they united the nation against terrorism.

After this incident, he said all the political parties and organizations united against terrorism, a twenty-point national action plan was adopted and the terrorists were defeated.

Unfortunately, without taking the opinion of parliament and public institutions, a government of the recent past allowed the terrorists to return, due to which the nation facing a new wave of terrorism today.

"Terrorism has never ended due to the appeasement of terrorists around the world", he maintained. The people of Pakistan will defeat this new wave of terrorism with the strength of their state institutions and this was the message of today.

"Our resolve is firm and our passion is true, our war against terrorism will continue", Murtaza Solangi remarked.

Solangi stated that Pakistan had come a long way to defeat terrorism as all state institutions, including civil and military leadership, were on the same page to protect homeland and national security.

"Pakistan is moving towards lasting peace and development," he added.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls of the martyrs of Army Public school in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the tragic loss with fortitude.

The minister also paid tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan Armed forces who sacrificed their lives for peace in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Army Martyrs Shaheed Parliament Young Same December All Government

Recent Stories

ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on pol ..

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on police lines in Tank

12 hours ago
 A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be ..

A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be a test case

12 hours ago
 Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

12 hours ago
PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

12 hours ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

12 hours ago
 Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM ..

Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM Domki

12 hours ago
 MQM-P urges provincial government for action again ..

MQM-P urges provincial government for action against fertilizer black marketing

12 hours ago
 SIFC holds 2nd session of 7th Executive Committee ..

SIFC holds 2nd session of 7th Executive Committee meeting

12 hours ago
 SC suspends LHC's order against appointments of RO ..

SC suspends LHC's order against appointments of ROs

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan