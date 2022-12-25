Dec 25 reminds us struggle of Quaid for Muslims of subcontinent: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon paid rich homage to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his birthday anniversary for his vision and struggle for independence.

He said that December 25 reminds us of the democratic and legal struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

The struggle under his leadership enabled the Muslims of the subcontinent to get a free and independent state.

The minister said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah did politics with the power of argument for the supremacy of law, and democratic values.

"His entire life is based on the politics of principles," he said while laying stress on following the guiding principles of Quaid -e-Azam.