Dec 30 Last Date To Apply For CM Punjab Media Internship Programme

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Dec 30 last date to apply for CM Punjab Media Internship programme

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Government, on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab, has launched the CM Punjab Media Graduates Internship Programme while the last date for registration is December 30.

According to a district administration spokesman, fresh graduates would be employed for a period of three months.

Some 500 graduates would be given an opportunity to polish their skills and learn the latest trends and techniques used in the media industry under the programme.

He informed that under the programme, internees would be paid Rs 20,000 per month.

Applications could be submitted online on the Punjab Government's official Website, he added.

The candidates must have a good academic record. A 10% quota is reserved for the children of journalists while 50% of seats are reserved for female candidates.

The applications could be submitted online at https://dgpr.punjab.gov.pk, he informed.

