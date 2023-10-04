Dec 31 last date for registration of coaching academies, tuition centres: PSRA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary education department (KPESED) has advised all the private tuition centres and coaching academies working across the province to get registered with Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PRSA).

A notification issued here Wednesday said that the registration process has already been started and owners of the academies and tuition centres could register their institution with normal fee till December 31 this year.

It said that the online form for registration of the academy or tuition centre could be downloaded from PSRA website www.

psra.gkp.pk free of charge, adding that after the action would be taken against all the unregistered private educational institutions under PSRA act, 2017 after expiry of the due date for registration.

PSRA said that all the required information about the registration process was available on its website and in case of any complaint the application could send an email on kppsra.complaint@gmail.com or by dialing phone number 091-9216205, 091-9216197.