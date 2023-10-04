Open Menu

Dec 31 Last Date For Registration Of Coaching Academies, Tuition Centres: PSRA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:34 PM

Dec 31 last date for registration of coaching academies, tuition centres: PSRA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary education department (KPESED) has advised all the private tuition centres and coaching academies working across the province to get registered with Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PRSA).

A notification issued here Wednesday said that the registration process has already been started and owners of the academies and tuition centres could register their institution with normal fee till December 31 this year.

It said that the online form for registration of the academy or tuition centre could be downloaded from PSRA website www.

psra.gkp.pk free of charge, adding that after the action would be taken against all the unregistered private educational institutions under PSRA act, 2017 after expiry of the due date for registration.

PSRA said that all the required information about the registration process was available on its website and in case of any complaint the application could send an email on kppsra.complaint@gmail.com or by dialing phone number 091-9216205, 091-9216197.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education December 2017 All From

Recent Stories

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strateg ..

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO

13 minutes ago
 First edition of Fujairah International Conference ..

First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off

13 minutes ago
 ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiati ..

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..

13 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adop ..

Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices

13 minutes ago
 UAE President receives credentials of foreign amba ..

UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

14 minutes ago
ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

14 minutes ago
 We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

14 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

29 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

2 hours ago
 The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan