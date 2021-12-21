Dec 31 last date for Talent Hunt Programme application submission: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq has said that those who want to participate in the Punjab Talent Hunt Programme 2021-22 can submit their applications till Dec 31, 2021.

According to the district information officer, under the Punjab Council of the Arts Gujranwala division, candidates from 16 to 40 years of age could participate in music, fine arts (painting), crafts, literature (creative writing) and theater/ drama competitions. There is no age limit for the dance contest, and the registration form could be received from the deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner offices in Sialkot.

Online registration is also possible, he added.

Competitions in all categories would be held from Jan 20, 2022 at district level.

Prizes and certificates would be awarded to the first place winners in all three categories and only the first three position winners will be eligible to compete at the divisional level Gujranwala.

He said the winning artists of each level in division would be able to participate at the provincial level contests.