DEC allots symbols to candidates contesting in PP-97 by-polls

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The District Election Commissioner-I/Returning Officer PP-97-Faisalabad-I Basil Akram has allotted election symbols to candidates contesting for by-polls in PP-97.

According to a notification, Rizwan Liaqat (Independent candidate) had been allotted the symbol of table,Sher Afghan (Independent) with cricket stumps, Tariq Mahmood (Independent) charpoy, Ali Ahmed (Jamat-e-Islami) scale, Ali Afzal Sahi (PTI) bat, Fawad Ahmed Cheema (Independent) lock, Muhammad Asif Aziz (Independent) parachute, Muhammad Ajmal (PML-N) lion, Muhammad Sohaib Aslam (Pakistan Nazeiyati Party) railway engine, Muhammad Amir Nawaz (Independent) goat, Naveed Shafee (Tehreek Labbaik) allotted the symbol of crane and Wasim Akram (Independent) allotted ox.

The polling would be held on July 17 from 8am to 5pm.