DEC Allots Symbols To Candidates Contesting In PP-97 By-polls
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The District Election Commissioner-I/Returning Officer PP-97-Faisalabad-I Basil Akram has allotted election symbols to candidates contesting for by-polls in PP-97.
According to a notification, Rizwan Liaqat (Independent candidate) had been allotted the symbol of table,Sher Afghan (Independent) with cricket stumps, Tariq Mahmood (Independent) charpoy, Ali Ahmed (Jamat-e-Islami) scale, Ali Afzal Sahi (PTI) bat, Fawad Ahmed Cheema (Independent) lock, Muhammad Asif Aziz (Independent) parachute, Muhammad Ajmal (PML-N) lion, Muhammad Sohaib Aslam (Pakistan Nazeiyati Party) railway engine, Muhammad Amir Nawaz (Independent) goat, Naveed Shafee (Tehreek Labbaik) allotted the symbol of crane and Wasim Akram (Independent) allotted ox.