UrduPoint.com

DEC Allots Symbols To Candidates Contesting In PP-97 By-polls

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 05:50 PM

DEC allots symbols to candidates contesting in PP-97 by-polls

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The District Election Commissioner-I/Returning Officer PP-97-Faisalabad-I Basil Akram has allotted election symbols to candidates contesting for by-polls in PP-97.

According to a notification, Rizwan Liaqat (Independent candidate) had been allotted the symbol of table,Sher Afghan (Independent) with cricket stumps, Tariq Mahmood (Independent) charpoy, Ali Ahmed (Jamat-e-Islami) scale, Ali Afzal Sahi (PTI) bat, Fawad Ahmed Cheema (Independent) lock, Muhammad Asif Aziz (Independent) parachute, Muhammad Ajmal (PML-N) lion, Muhammad Sohaib Aslam (Pakistan Nazeiyati Party) railway engine, Muhammad Amir Nawaz (Independent) goat, Naveed Shafee (Tehreek Labbaik) allotted the symbol of crane and Wasim Akram (Independent) allotted ox.

The polling would be held on July 17 from 8am to 5pm.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Wasim Akram Fawad Ahmed July From PP-97

Recent Stories

Hammaz Azhar reacts to govt's super tax on large ..

Hammaz Azhar reacts to govt's super tax on large scale industries

3 minutes ago
 Vandalism on PTI's long march: Imran Khan granted ..

Vandalism on PTI's long march: Imran Khan granted bail till July 6

19 minutes ago
 Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonweal ..

Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonwealth heads of meeting Rawanda to ..

35 minutes ago
 Hike in per unit price by Rs5.27 for K-electric co ..

Hike in per unit price by Rs5.27 for K-electric consumers okayed

45 minutes ago
 Third National Monsoon Preparedness Review Confere ..

Third National Monsoon Preparedness Review Conference 2022 Held at NDMA

51 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan will provide humanitarian assistance ..

Turkmenistan will provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan affected by the ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.