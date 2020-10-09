DEC announces date for votes' registration ,transfer

District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Zahid Hussain Bhutto Friday said the registered voters shall submit their Form No. 21, 22,23 in case of transfer or change of details in their names, before the office of District election Commissioner/Registration office by 25th October

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Zahid Hussain Bhutto Friday said the registered voters shall submit their Form No. 21, 22,23 in case of transfer or change of details in their names, before the office of District election Commissioner/Registration office by 25th October.

He said that citizens above the age of 18 years and holding Computerized National Identity Cards shall ensure the entry of their Names in the voters list in the wake of ensuing local government elections.

He said that in case of collection of details of entry/vote,the voters should send their CNIC No. at 8300 through SMS.