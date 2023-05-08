DEC announces provisional results of 8 out of 10 LG constituencies

The District Election Commissioner of Hyderabad has announced provisional results of 8 out of 10 local government constituencies on which the polling was held on May 7

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The District Election Commissioner of Hyderabad has announced provisional results of 8 out of 10 local government Constituencies on which the polling was held on May 7.

According to the results issued here on Monday, 2 out of the 4 seats of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of the Union Committees were bagged by the candidates of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) while one each went to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and independent candidate.

Likewise, the PPP's candidates also secured 2 seats of wards while the PTI and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) received one seat each.

The results of one UC and one ward were withheld because of a verbal jibe between the workers of PPP and PTI and alleged manhandling of the polling staff by the PPP's workers at 3 polling stations of UC 119.

The PPP's Ameer Ali and Abdul Sattar Jatoi were given 1,081 votes on the seats of Chairman and Vice Chairman in UC 5 of Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Neruknot, followed by 353 votes polled to PTI's Adbul Jabbar and Moula Bux.

A total of 1,444 valid votes were counted in the UC election against the registered votes of 3,762.

The PPP suffered a setback in another UC of TMC Nerunkot, UC-17, where independent candidates Muhammad Aslam and Rashid Hameed secured a slender victory with 1,258 votes.

The PPP's candidates Muhammad Usman Malik and Dildar Magsi were given 1,225 votes in UC-17.

The seats of UC-118 in TMC Shah Latifabad went to the PTI whose Arzoo Faisal and Usama Khan won the constituency with 706 votes while the PPP's Muhammad Shoaib and Syeda Wajida Rizvi trailed behind with 559 votes.

On the seats of UC-137 in TMC Hussainabad the PPP's candidates Mir Zulfiqar Talpur and Ali Dost Palari emerged victorious with 1,423 votes.

The PTI's candidates Saif-ur-Rehman and Arif Shah could secure only 880 votes. Similarly, ward number 2 of UC-58 and ward number one of UC-94 went to the PPP as the PTI secured the seat of ward number 3 in UC-89 and JI ward number 2 of UC-30.