DEC approves 39 cases, rejects four others

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The Divisional Environmental Committee (DEC) meeting led by Commissioner Multan division Irshad Ahmad was held here on Wednesday and approved 39 cases.

The committee reviewed 58 cases from which four were rejected while 15 cases postponed over incomplete documents.

The all applicants were called for the first time to ensure transparency in the approval process.

Commissioner Irshad Ahmad said the provincial government was taking practical steps to eliminate corruption and added that all the cases got approved on merit.

He directed the Deputy Director Environment to get plant mature trees.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Mubashir-ur-Rehman and others were present.