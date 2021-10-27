UrduPoint.com

DEC Approves 39 Cases, Rejects Four Others

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:34 PM

DEC approves 39 cases, rejects four others

The Divisional Environmental Committee (DEC) meeting led by Commissioner Multan division Irshad Ahmad was held here on Wednesday and approved 39 cases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The Divisional Environmental Committee (DEC) meeting led by Commissioner Multan division Irshad Ahmad was held here on Wednesday and approved 39 cases.

The committee reviewed 58 cases from which four were rejected while 15 cases postponed over incomplete documents.

The all applicants were called for the first time to ensure transparency in the approval process.

Commissioner Irshad Ahmad said the provincial government was taking practical steps to eliminate corruption and added that all the cases got approved on merit.

He directed the Deputy Director Environment to get plant mature trees.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Mubashir-ur-Rehman and others were present.

Related Topics

Multan Corruption December All From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

24 minutes ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

24 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

39 minutes ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

49 minutes ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

54 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, Fran ..

UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, France, Slovakia at Expo 2020 Duba ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.